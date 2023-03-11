Jurors hear closing arguments in case of Kamloops Mountie charged with dangerous driving

Court exhibit

A Kamloops Mountie had “tunnel vision” when he disobeyed orders and drove dangerously after a stolen truck in violation of provincial laws and RCMP policies, a jury has been told.

Lawyers made closing arguments Friday in the trial of Const. Christopher Squire, who is facing one count of dangerous driving stemming from his actions in a high-speed chase on Westsyde Road more than four years ago.

The 33-year-old was one of a handful of Mounties involved in the pursuit of a stolen Ford pickup truck in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, 2018. The chase reached speeds of 140 km/h on Westsyde Road, according to video shown to jurors.

The incident ended when Squire intentionally ran the truck off the road — three minutes after his superior ordered an end to the pursuit.

In his closing arguments to the jury on Friday, Crown prosecutor Andrew McLean described Squire’s actions as “objectively dangerous.”

“His desire to apprehend the suspect created tunnel vision,” McLean said.

McLean replayed for jurors a dash-cam video from another RCMP cruiser involved in the chase, in which Squire’s unmarked Ford Taurus can be seen speeding after the truck without its lights or sirens on.

“That’s a police car travelling double the speed limit with no lights and no sirens,” he said, noting Squire was violating B.C. laws and multiple RCMP policies.

“The fact that a collision did not occur on that stretch of Westsyde Road is good fortune, but it doesn’t mean the driving wasn’t dangerous. Think about the risk presented to other motorists on the road by that type of driving conduct at those speeds with no lights and sirens.”

Defence lawyer Brad Smith asked jurors to consider all of the factors that went into Squire’s decision-making.

“This is a case about an experienced Kamloops RCMP officer doing a demanding job in dynamic circumstances in the service and protection of this community — our community,” he said.

Smith told jurors Squire was only doing “his duty."

“As a result of the actions of Const. Squire and his fellow officers, the peace was restored without any property damage or injury to members of the public,” he said.

“A crime in progress was stopped and a criminal was apprehended. We rely on police officers to serve us and to protect us. We do not expect them to hide behind policy as an excuse for failing to carry out their duties.”

McLean said it’s more nuanced than that.

“Const. Squire set out on Dec. 8, 2018, to apprehend a criminal, and that is exactly what we expect of officers in our community,” he said.

“However, we also expect them to set that goal aside if that pursuit becomes dangerous to the public. There’s no doubt it can be tough to let a suspect get away, but that’s also what we expect of officers in our community — that they’re able to exercise that restraint to ensure that they don’t put us at risk.”

Squire’s trial ran for parts of two weeks before the Crown closed its case on Tuesday.

Jurors are expected to begin their deliberations on Monday afternoon.