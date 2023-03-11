Mustard Seed's managing director moving into new advocacy role

Photo: Castanet Kelly Thomson, the Mustard Seed Kamloops' managing director, will be transitioning into a new role at the end of the month.

The Mustard Seed’s Kelly Thomson is transitioning out of his role as managing director — but he won’t be going far.

Thomson said he plans take on a new, part-time role with the Mustard Seed Kamloops as a government relations officer for B.C. The change will take effect on March 31.

He said the position is aimed at building relationships with government and other agencies in order to secure supports for shelters, recovery programs and other services for vulnerable people.

“It's really building the relationships that can hopefully move us forward — from homelessness, shelter, housing, recovery, how do we all work together to work on that,” Thomson said.

“Part of it's going to be education, because a lot of times, these decisions are made behind desks.”

Thomson said he has a vision for what he’d like to see in the community, including a new recovery centre and housing for people who have gone through recovery.

He said ultimately, the role will allow him to continue his passion for helping with street advocacy efforts while letting him step back into a partial retirement.

Thomson said he was fully retired for about 18 months before he agreed to take on the interim managing director position in November 2020 for six months.

He’s now two and a half years into that original six month term.

“The staff here was so amazing, and they wanted me to stay, and I was having a good time. So I renegotiated that interim into a permanent,” Thomson said.

“My goal was to come to help where I could to build structure and stability, and to find leadership that would eventually replace me. And that's basically what we've been able to do.”

Nyasha Manyanye, the Mustard Seed Kamloops’ director of operations, and Katie Hutchins, manager of administration, will continue to manage the non-profit’s staff and operations.

“It should be a seamless transition to Nyasha and Katie from an operational standpoint. They are the go-to people in Kamloops, and I don't see that changing at all,” Thomson said, adding the transition has been underway for months.

“I'm curious to see what they're going to do to help it grow. I know they’ve got ideas and things they would love to do. Nyasha has got dreams about stuff. Now if I can work with him to find the funding for it, the dreams come alive.”

Thomson said with his 25 years in the West Victoria Street building — between the former New Life Mission and the Mustard Seed — he’s seen many changes and some “incredible” stories of transformation. He said he’s proud of the entire Mustard Seed team.

“Their hearts are for the people, and they love them, and that’s what warms my heart.”