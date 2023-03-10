Drunk youth arrested for wielding knife, trying to steal car: police

Photo: Castanet Staff
Kamloops police say an intoxicated teen was arrested last weekend following a call involving a knife and an attempted car theft.
Mounties said they responded to the 800-block of Fortune Drive just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, but the suspect had already fled.
Shortly after, police were called to a second location two blocks away for a male acting erratically who matched the description of the suspect.
Officers located and arrested the intoxicated youth and a knife was seized for destruction.
The teen was placed in jail until sober and later released to a guardian.