Man jailed six months for 'troubling' child pornography collection

A Kamloops man who was busted with a graphic stash of child pornography, including photos and videos showing toddlers being sexually assaulted, will spend six months in prison.

Devan Shane Wallis cried in court on Friday as he was sentenced. The 33-year-old was convicted of one count of possession of child pornography following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court last summer.

Court heard American law enforcement officials tipped their Canadian counterparts in 2020 after suspected child pornography was uploaded to 4chan — a website where users share images, often anonymously.

The user was traced to an apartment building in Valleyview and Kamloops Mounties were notified.

On July 7, 2020, officers executed a search warrant at the apartment Wallis shared with his girlfriend, seizing a number of electronic devices.

Nearly 800 files depicting child pornography — 746 images and 42 videos — were found on Wallis’ devices.

In court on Friday, Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston described the materials as “troubling.”

He described a number of graphic images and videos, including girls as young as two being actively sexually assaulted and others depicting bestiality.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Wallis had a difficult upbringing and struggles with a raft of mental-health issues, including oppositional defiance disorder and conduct disorder.

He said Wallis has been under psychiatric care for most of his life.

“This is someone with a significant number of mental-health struggles,” Killoran said.

“The court can consider somewhat reduced moral culpability as a result of those disorders.”

In a pre-sentence report, a psychiatrist labelled Wallis a low risk to re-offend.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori went along with a joint submission for a six-month jail sentence, to be followed by two years of probation with conditions requiring Wallis to take counselling as directed and restricting his internet use.

In addition, Wallis will be required to register as a sex offender for 20 years and submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.