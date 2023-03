Photo: Castanet Staff

A woman was arrested last weekend after wielding a weapon at a downtown Kamloops bus stop, police say.

Mounties said they responded to the bus loop at Sixth Avenue and Lansdowne Street around just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 where a woman was located with a baton.

The woman was on conditions not to possess weapons, according to police.

The woman was held for court, during which she received a release order and a date for her next court appearance.