Police pepper spray drunk teens causing ruckus at downtown bus loop

A group of drunk teenagers was pepper sprayed by police last weekend after allegedly causing a disturbance, Mounties say.

An officer making patrols along Sixth Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday was alerted to a group of about 20 youths at the transit exchange on Lansdowne Street.

“Multiple members attended and arrested five youths, one of which was assaultive toward officers, resulting in OC [pepper] spray deployment by police,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the teens were taken to jail and later released to their guardians with tickets relating to possession of alcohol by a minor and public intoxication.