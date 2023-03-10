208128
209998
Kamloops  

Police pepper spray drunk teens causing ruckus at downtown bus loop

Drunk teens pepper sprayed

- | Story: 415432

A group of drunk teenagers was pepper sprayed by police last weekend after allegedly causing a disturbance, Mounties say.

An officer making patrols along Sixth Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday was alerted to a group of about 20 youths at the transit exchange on Lansdowne Street.

“Multiple members attended and arrested five youths, one of which was assaultive toward officers, resulting in OC [pepper] spray deployment by police,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the teens were taken to jail and later released to their guardians with tickets relating to possession of alcohol by a minor and public intoxication.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

209998