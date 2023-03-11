One year later, police continue to investigate university instructor's murder

Kamloops Mounties say they are still investigating the death of a Thompson Rivers University instructor whose body was found inside a vehicle parked in Dufferin a year ago.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah was last seen on March 11, 2022. He was officially reported missing a few days later.

“When he failed to show up for work on Monday, March 14, it was out of character for him and it was reported to police,” Evelyn said.

“A short time after that, we did a media release asking the public for their assistance and helping us locate him. Sadly, it wasn't long after that — I believe it was March 17 — that he was located deceased.”

Evelyn said police received a call of a suspicious occurrence, which led them to discover a body inside a vehicle parked in a Dufferin cul-de-sac.

“Following an autopsy, police confirmed that the person was indeed Mr. Abdullah, and that it was believed he was the victim of homicide,” she said.

That weekend, RCMP and the BC Coroners Service could be seen in the 1600-block of Monterrey Place, where neighbours told Castanet Kamloops they were shocked to find out about the discovery.

Abdullah, who also worked as a pilates and yoga instructor in the city, was remembered by TRU colleagues as being a quiet and kind man.

In a statement, TRU officials said the university was “deeply saddened” to hear about his death.

“Mohd worked at TRU for 21 years and played an important role in the Faculty of Science and Open Learning. Our thoughts at this time are with those affected,” the statement said.

It wasn’t long after this that police confirmed a local man, 53-year-old Kamloops lawyer Rogelio Butch Bagabuyo, had been arrested in connection with the discovery of Abdullah’s body.

Bagabuyo was charged with one count of indecently interfering with, or offering indignity to a dead human body or human remains, accused of placing a dead body in a plastic bin.

In the days that followed, RCMP could be seen searching the lawyer’s house on Columbia Street in downtown Kamloops, and his law office in the 300-block of Victoria Street.

Bagabuyo was freed on a $10,000 bail and ordered to live in a Brocklehurst home under a number of strict conditions. He was prohibited from visiting his Columbia Street home or his law office, and ordered to surrender his passport to authorities.

Bagabuyo’s trial date has been set for July 10 in B.C. Supreme Court.

“The indignity charge is currently before the courts, and investigators continue to review evidence to determine if further charge recommendations will be put forth,” Evelyn said.

No homicide charges have yet been laid, but Evelyn said the investigation is ongoing.

“Evidence is being reviewed to see if there's any more charge considerations that might be submitted to crown for consideration in the future,” Evelyn said.

Last year, then-Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky said the probe of Abdullah’s slaying was complex and an “unprecended” investigation for local police. He said the RCMP’s provincial office had hired and paid for a judicial referee to assist with the work.

"That is and continues to be a very complex investigation, the likes of which we haven't seen, if [not] in this province, certainly not in this city,” Lecky said in front of a city committee last June.

“The accused in this matter, as you know, is a practicing lawyer who was charged. The complications that are related to that from the judicial services needs are significant, expensive, and needless to say very complex. So this is an unprecedented investigation for us. But it is progressing very well.”

When asked if she anticipates any charge recommendations will be submitted before Bagabuyo’s trial in July, Evelyn couldn’t say.

“Every investigation is different, every one comes with its own unique challenges. This one is ongoing,” Evelyn said.

“When the investigation — or if the investigation — gets to that point, where the information that they've reviewed does lead to further consideration being submitted to Crown to look at, then I'm sure we'll put that forth when that time comes.”