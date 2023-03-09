Officer assaulted, window smashed after mischief arrest

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops police officer was assaulted and a patrol car window smashed when Mounties arrested a youth for mischief last weekend.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said an officer was patrolling the 400-block of Landsdowne Street just before midnight Saturday when he heard a car alarm.

According to police, the Mountie arrested a youth for mischief, but the suspect fled. Then, the officer discovered smashed vehicle windows.

RCMP said the youth was located by another officer shortly thereafter, and smashed a police vehicle window while resisting arrest.

“He was transported to cells, then to hospital by paramedics,” the RCMP statement said.

“At the hospital, the suspect assaulted a police officer, the officer required medical treatment for his non-life threatening injuries.”

Kamloops RCMP said charge recommendations are anticipated.