TNRD eyes zoning shift in Tobiano from resort development to residential community

Thompson-Nicola Regional District officials are looking at zoning changes in Tobiano that better reflect the community's shift from planned resort development to more of a traditional residential neighbourhood.

The board of directors voted on Thursday in favour of allowing the TNRD’s planning division to continue this work, including consultation with land developers, owners and the province.

Barbara Roden, TNRD board chair, said she found it interesting to see that despite the original intent of developers for a resort community, which was rebranded in the mid-1990s as Kamloops on the Lake, the area “organically grew.”

“Not because anyone imposed anything on it, but the people who moved to the community decided that this was actually the kind of community they want to live in,” Roden said.

“The [TNRD staff] report notes that people are now asking for the sorts of services in that community that were not envisioned as part of the original Kamloops on the Lake, but people do expect in their subdivision.”

A staff report prepared for the TNRD board reviewed the history of the Tobiano area. The historic Six Mile Ranch was sold in 1990 to a company that intended to develop a golf course and resort.

The land changed hands in 1995 and the project was rebranded as Kamloops on the Lake, a destination resort.

According to the TNRD, certain bylaw provisions written to enable a resort development have remained largely unchanged since their adoption.

“With every passing year, particularly in the last five to six years, the increasing number of residential-related inquiries and land-use applications continues to widen the gap between a residential community versus a resort, as per bylaw text,” the report said.

“Rather than continue to accommodate development requests via one-off bylaw amendments and to avoid confusion with inaccurate bylaw language, it became clearer in the last few years that changes to the bylaw were advisable.”

The report said some approved development applications have allowed for temporary grocery sales and a new neighbourhood retail centre. However, neighbourhood convenience stores weren’t envisioned in the original resort context, and the official zoning won’t permit this type of development within a large area of the community.

Staff added Tobiano neighbourhoods are “woefully lacking” in parks.

“Land use evolves, and so regulations should evolve to meet changes in a community,” staff wrote in the report.

While staff reviewed some issues identified in the zoning bylaws, the report noted the official community plan bylaw encourages continued development at Tobiano, and staff don’t believe it would require amendment for the zoning to adjust.

Regina Sadilkova, TNRD general manager of development services, told the board of directors this work won’t happen quickly.

"Our purpose is for accuracy and clarity of zoning, so when we issue building permits and answer questions, our responses aren’t confusing interested parties from what they’re reading in the zoning," she said.

"It isn’t a purpose to necessarily change what’s happening on the ground.”

The board voted in favour of continuing the work. Michael Grenier, director for Electoral Area J, recused himself from the discussion and the vote. Grenier is the original developer and founder of Tobiano.