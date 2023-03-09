Doctor shortage forcing temporary closure of emergency room in Merritt, IH says

Photo: Castanet

A shortage of doctors means the emergency department at Merritt’s hospital will be closed for 24 hours starting Friday morning, according to Interior Health.

Interior Health issued a public service announcement Thursday alerting Merritt-area residents to the closure.

The department closed at 8 a.m. on Friday and is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital,” the statement said.

Merritt-area residents in need of emergency care are told to visit Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care — i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding — should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” the statement said.

IH encouraged anyone wondering whether an emergency room visit is warranted to call HealthLink BC at 811.

The most recent temporary closure at the Merritt hospital was late last month.