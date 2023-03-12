Thief's escape foiled after getaway truck gets stuck, bursts into flames

Photo: RCMP Sean Patrick Nicholson

A Kamloops thief whose getaway vehicle caught fire after becoming stuck in a snowbank has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Sean Patrick Nicholson, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to five charges, including theft under $5,000, driving while disqualified and mischief.

Court heard Nicholson and an accomplice were caught stealing diesel on Jan. 13 from a vehicle at a road maintenance pit off the Coquihalla Highway near Walloper Lake, south of Kamloops near the Logan Lake exit.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said a worker at the facility blocked them in and called police.

In an effort to escape, Nicholson tried to drive his pickup truck over a large snowbank. The vehicle became stuck and then caught fire while Nicholson was revving the engine and spinning tires trying to get free.

“So Mr. Nicholson left the burning vehicle and started walking away,” Goulet said.

“The vehicle was fully destroyed by the fire.”

Nicholson and the woman he was with were arrested a short distance away.

Nicholson also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Golden on Dec. 7, where he was caught on video surveillance attempting to steal a truck from a work site.

Goulet was seeking a jail sentence of seven months, while defence lawyer James Ross sought a sentence of six months.

Ross said Nicholson was a successful business owner who fell on hard times following a cancer diagnosis four years ago, eventually losing his business and becoming a homeless meth addict.

“As you can see from his record, his offending doesn’t really start until 2020,” he said. “That’s kind of where this all began.”

Ross said Nicholson’s cancer is in remission and he plans to move away from Kamloops once released from prison.

Nicholson said he’s ready to turn the page and he has a job lined up at a mill in the Lower Mainland for when he gets out of jail.

“I made a lot of positive growth my last time out but I still made these mistakes,” he said.

“I am using the time I have in here to come out in society as a better person than I was when I came in.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips sentenced Nicholson to six months in jail. Once he’s given credit for time served, he will have a little more than three months remaining on his sentence.