Time served for woman who led police on dangerous chase, got stuck in snowbank

Photo: Castanet

A woman who led Kamloops Mounties on a dangerous chase before the stolen car she was driving became stuck in a snowbank has been sentenced to more than four months time served.

Angel Dyck, 35, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court to three charges — one count each of flight from police, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Court heard Dyck was driving a stolen Pontiac Sunfire on Dec. 14 when a Kamloops RCMP constable tried to pull her over.

“The RCMP officer turned on his lights and siren and noted that the vehicle accelerated away and slid around a corner,” Crown prosecutor Garry Hansen said in court.

“He observed that it nearly hit another vehicle that had been stopped at a traffic light.”

Hansen said the Sunfire got stuck momentarily in the snow before speeding away.

“The chase was called off in the interest of public safety,” he said.

The Mountie later found the car abandoned — stuck in a snowbank with its doors open and its back wheels in the air.

Hansen said Dyck and an accomplice were located a short distance away by a police-dog unit.

“Ms. Dyck told police she ran because she had warrants,” he said. “She ultimately admitted she was afraid of the dogs and was very co-operative as a result.”

The breach charge to which Dyck pleaded guilty stemmed from her failing to report to her probation officer in October.

Defence lawyer Richard Kaiser said Dyck has a “horrific” background, including serious drug addiction.

“Ms. Dyck wanted to remain in custody for a period of time so she could get off drugs,” he said.

“Drugs have been a significant problem in her life.”

Dyck told the judge she was sorry.

“I would like to apologize for the stupid, stupid things that I was doing,” she said.

“I was under the influence of drugs. It’s really no excuse for me putting other people’s lives at risk and driving really stupidly.”

Dyck, who had been in custody since her arrest on Dec. 14, was sentenced to 123 days time served and placed on a one-year driving prohibition. She was also released on bail on separate charges out of Merritt, which allege she was in possession of drugs, a loaded firearm and body armour.

She was released on bail Thursday into the care of workers at a Lower Mainland rehab facility, where she will spend the next three months.