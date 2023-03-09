Judge awards grower $600K for breach of contract over failed cannabis venture

Photo: 7Green Grows A screenshot from a video tour of 7Green Grows cannabis growing facility in Kamloops.

An experienced cannabis grower has been awarded more than half a million dollars after he was cut out of a Kamloops-based cannabis company that he and two others launched in the early days of legalization.

In a recent decision, B.C. Supreme Court Justice George Macintosh ruled Daniel Betts' business partners were “malicious, oppressive, and high-handed” when they breached their contract over the ownership of their cannabis company, 7Green Systems, and "shoved [him] out the door."

Twin brothers Mark and Derek Zienowicz started the Kamloops-based cannabis company with Daniel Betts just prior to Canada's legalization of the plant in October 2018. The trio's relationship dates back to sometime in the early 2010s, and Betts, who had experience growing medical cannabis before it was legalized recreationally, told the twins he hoped to get into the recreational market.

Macintosh noted the twins “knew nothing about growing or selling cannabis, but they were enthusiastic to get into the business.”

They began planning the business in earnest sometime around 2014 and purchased a $750,000 property in Kamloops to grow cannabis. They signed their official shareholders agreement, where they agreed upon one-third ownership for each, in April of 2017.

According to the decision, communication between the twins and Betts began to drop off early in 2018. In March of that year, the twins tried to get Betts to sign a new agreement that was more favourable to them, but he refused.

In July of 2018, the brothers created new companies and transferred the assets of 7Green Systems to them.

The Kamloops property where the cannabis was grown was leased to one of these new companies, 7Green Grows. In June and July of 2019, Mark Zienowicz successfully applied to have the trio's Health Canada cannabis licence application changed to 7Green Grows, and that licence was issued on Aug. 30, 2019.

The twins also secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in new investment for 7Green Grows from various sources, but the business venture eventually failed.

“7Green Grows was a going concern from 2018 to 2022. It eventually failed,” said Justice Macintosh. “The evidence to explain the failure included that the new business of cannabis growing and selling was overregulated and saturated. On Feb. 1, 2023, 7Green Grows and Smart Consulting, which still owned the Kamloops property, entered bankruptcy proceedings.”

Macintosh noted those investments “probably were lost.”

7Green Grows was last active on social media in February of 2022 and its website is no longer active.

During his time in business with the twins, Betts contributed about $250,000 toward the venture, including $75,000 he borrowed from his father-in-law, $40,000 of his own money, and other cash he borrowed from friends.

In his decision, Macintosh ruled the twins clearly breached their contract with Betts.

“[They] did not merely breach the shareholders' agreement, they essentially tore it up, in secret, and shoved [him] out the door,” Justice MacIntosh said.

“Derek and Mark [Zienowicz] excluded [Betts] from the business when he was the only person who knew how to grow high quality cannabis.”

The judge noted Betts contributed years of labour to the venture — in addition to funding — but he was paid “nothing in the way of compensation” when he was excluded from the business.

Macintosh ordered the brothers pay Betts $292,003, which is one third of of the total share investment flowing from the 7Green Systems into the 7Green Grows, in addition to the $250,000 Betts helped contribute before he was kicked out of the venture.

He also awarded Betts an extra $50,000 in punitive damages.

“Malicious, oppressive, and high-handed are three of the adjectives normally employed for conduct justifying an award of punitive damages, and they readily fit to describe the defendants’ conduct in this case,” Macintosh said.

He also awarded special costs to Betts, which gives a successful litigant between 80 per cent and 100 per cent of their actual legal expenses. Special costs are “designed to punish for reprehensible conduct,” Macintosh said.

“The defendants wasted the plaintiffs’ time and money, and the court’s time, and the related public resources, in this trial,” he said, adding that the defendants pursued legal defences which lacked any factual or legal merit.