Stankoven bobbleheads given to first 4,000 fans Saturday at Sandman Centre

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

Saturday is Logan Stankoven bobblehead night at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers will be hosting the Vancouver Giants.

The first 4,000 fans through the door will receive a bobblehead figure depicting the homegrown Blazers captain and reigning CHL Player of the Year.

Stankoven likely will not play on Saturday. The Dallas Stars prospect suffered a minor upper-body injury Tuesday in the Blazers’ 3-2 shootout win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Stankoven is having a great year. His 90 points (31G, 59A) are good for fourth spot in WHL scoring despite having missed significant time with the Stars at the start of the season and with Canada’s World Junior team over the Holidays.

The Blazers are red-hot and winners of their last four, including Tuesday’s win over the T-Birds, the top-ranked team in major-junior hockey.

The club is second in the WHL’s Western Conference standings, eight points back of the first-place Thunderbirds.

The Everett Silvertips, who the Blazers beat 7-1 on Wednesday, will visit Sandman Centre on Friday, the night before the game against the Giants.

Puck drop both nights is 7 p.m.