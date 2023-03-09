City, TNRD pleased about provincial funding, waiting to hear how money can be spent

Photo: Castanet

Local government officials say one-time funding announced by the province last week will provide a boost for municipalities, but said “the devil is in the details” when it comes to how the money can be spent.

The B.C. government announced Friday it would distribute $1 billion to municipalities and regional districts across the province to address infrastructure needs, with $15.6 million earmarked for Kamloops and $5.4 million for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Last week, the province said it would be providing further guidance on how the Growing Communities Fund can be used.

City of Kamloops CAO David Trawin said he has yet to hear specifics on parameters for spending the $15.6 million, but through previous, preliminary discussions with the province, he believes the money is intended for capital projects.

“You can't be using it just to reduce your tax rate,” Trawin said.

“From what I also understand so far, you may be able to put it in the bank for a future project if council decides to do that. I'm waiting for the exact details on that, but from what it sounds, it will be fairly flexible on what municipalities can use it for.”

Trawin said staff will be coming before council likely in April to present some options so council can decide how it wants to use the money.

He said there are several projects in the city’s budget and five-year-plan, priorities laid out in council’s new strategic plan, and projects proposed in documents like the recreation master plan.

“There won't be shortage of options,” Trawin said.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said the $15.6 million is nice to receive, albeit a smaller sum than he was expecting after the province initially made its announcement.

He said all nine council members will have a list of projects they want to see funded, but their strategic plan should guide next steps.

“I don't think we should spend the money on what happens to be the flavour of the day — we need to look at our four-year plan and figure out how to spend that the most effectively,” O’Reilly said.

He added he’d like to see an annual sum coming from the province to help municipalities with infrastructure needs.

"That's really what will help and make a difference," he said. "I mean, a one-off by all means is great, but we know there's a much bigger need.”

Barbara Roden, TNRD board chair and the mayor of Ashcroft, said the money will be a “big boost.” She said local governments often rely on grant funds, but it’s a lot of work to chase grants — which are usually oversubscribed.

She said the $1 million earmarked for Ashcroft was more than she was expecting, adding she is waiting to see the province’s guidelines around how the funds can be spent.

"We all know the devil is in the details, so we have to wait and see what the guidelines say. We've all been told the aim of this funding is to help local governments with their infrastructure — that’s a pretty broad tent,” Roden said.

She said local governments will now have to weigh practical, but “unsexy” projects like sewer, water or road maintenance with more fun opportunities like trails, pools, arenas and community halls.

“Finding that balance, I think is going to be tricky for some local governments, because you are going to get pushed and pulled in different directions,” she said.

Roden said $5.4 million will be “huge” for the TNRD, and anticipates the board will have a discussion around funding priorities while at its upcoming strategic planning session.

Scott Hildebrand, TNRD CAO, said staff will take a report to the board, likely in a committee of the whole meeting, outlining the province’s expectations around the money and receiving feedback from directors.

Hildebrand said he sees funding opportunities when it comes to regional district fire departments, emergency management and preparation and water utilities, among other core infrastructure projects, but said this will ultimately be the board’s decision.

“It's exciting that we're able to get this this funding and be able to put it towards some really important infrastructure projects in the TNRD,” Hildebrand said.