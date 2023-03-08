TRU tourism students slated to host party they planned in class

Photo: Instagram/globalglow.tru

A group of Thompson Rivers University students are throwing a party on Friday night — and it’s for course credit.

Global Glow, which will feature two live DJs, will take over the TRU Gym at the conclusion of International Days.

The party has been planned from scratch by students in the university’s school of tourism management.

“Creating an event from the ground up is one of the best ways for the class to learn and then demonstrate their knowledge and skills in event planning,” said Billy Collins, the instructor who teaches the class behind the event.

The course is all about the event — no exams, no quizzes, no other homework.

“My favourite part of this course has been the collaboration with my classmates,” student Caroline Peters said.

“We all have different skills and it’s cool, we’re working like professionals to put on a real-world event. It’s hard work but everyone’s strengths can shine while we support each other.”

Popular Surrey-based DJ Khanvict will headline the party, taking to the stage at 10 p.m. Sarah Cuzzetto, another DJ, is slated to open an hour before then.

“While we were brainstorming as a class the one thing we all agreed on was that we needed to be able to dance and just let go,” said Kirsten Glass, another student in the class.

“I think after the past few years it’s something we’ve all been missing.”

Collins said the students are gaining valuable real-world experience.

“Teaching a class like this can be tricky, but some things can’t be taught from a book,” Collins said.

“It is a one-of-a-kind learning experience for students. I’m always blown away with the concepts that the students come up with and I’m excited that this year we get to bring back a great DJ.”

Admission to the event is free and doors will open Friday at 9 p.m. For more information, click here.