Holi celebration kicks off long-awaited International Days festival at TRU

Thompson Rivers University kicked off its first International Days festival with a colourful celebration Wednesday outside Old Main.

A celebration of Holi was held morning to usher in IDays, which will run through Friday featuring keynote speakers, workshops, live performances, fashions shows and food.

The three-day festival is returning to campus following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event is also a celebration of TRU World’s 40th anniversary.

Students could be seen Wednesday covered in pink from daubing coloured powders and water over each other as part of the celebration.

Gurleen Kaur, a first-year international student from India, said it felt appropriate for IDays to kick off with such a colourful event.

“It's just the start of international days, and it started with Holi,” said Kaur.

“It’s considered the festival of colours.”

A first-year international student from India, Nikiba Shaudhary said Holi is known for its vibrant colours.

“On this day, all my friends and relatives come together and we just play together. It's just the kind of festival that brings everyone together with their hearts and their emotions.” Nikita Shaudhary

“Everyone just puts colours and water on everyone’s face.”

Shaudhary said International Days allows students to share and celebrate various cultures and traditions.

“The diversity here actually teaches us a lot of things. Like [there’s] a lot of festivals about different cultures that we never experienced in India. So it's great to know different traditions and people,” said Shaudhary.

“And it feels great that other people are also celebrating our culture.”

A full schedule of events is available online.