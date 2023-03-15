Parole board puts special conditions on Kamloops sex offender who violated conditions

Photo: Castanet

The Parole Board of Canada has imposed a number of special conditions on a Kamloops sex offender who has twice been caught violating the terms of his day parole.

Nicholas Aaron Mihalech, 27, was sentenced in 2021 to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession of child pornography and breach of probation.

Mihalech became the subject of a police investigation late in 2018, after a photo he shared on a social media app was flagged as potential child pornography and sent to police.

That led to a search warrant, which was executed at Mihalech’s Kamloops home on May 18, 2019. Mounties seized 15 devices including cellphones, computers and thumb drives, later finding approximately 1,000 photos and videos — hundreds of which were determined to be child pornography.

Disturbing descriptions of some of the files were read in court. The children pictured ranged from infants to pre-teens and many were photographed or videotaped while being actively sexually assaulted.

Court heard Mihalech’s high-functioning autism plays a role in his inability to comprehend the seriousness of his offending.

He had a previous conviction from 2016 for sexual touching and sexual assault, both stemming from a “coerced” relationship he had as a youth with a 13-year-old girl. He was still on probation at the time of his arrest in 2019 with a condition barring him from possessing any pornography.

Mihalech was released on day parole in October.

Since then, he has twice been found to have violated the conditions of his release. First, he skipped work to visit the library, at which he was allowed to access the internet to check his email. Then he used a co-worker’s phone to go online to listen to music.

“Of concern, you were slow to accept responsibility for this risky behaviour,” the Parole Board of Canada wrote in a decision made public last week.

Mihalech will be granted statutory release in July. Parole officials imposed a number of special conditions that will kick in when that happens, including terms restricting his internet access and contact with children.

He will also be barred from accessing pornography and required to maintain employment.

His sentence will expire in May of 2024.