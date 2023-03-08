Protesters on TRU campus call for vice president to drop lawsuit

Photo: Contributed Protesters marched Wednesday on the campus of Thompson Rivers University in solidarity with the complainants in a recent high-profile workplace misconduct investigation.

Protesters marched through the Thompson Rivers University campus Wednesday, International Women’s Day, in solidarity with eight whistleblowers who are now being sued by a high-ranking university administrator.

“This was an event on the International Women's Day that was organized in solidarity with the complainants in who are now being sued by the senior administrator at our institution,” said Dr. Jenna Woodrow, an associate teaching professor in TRU’s Faculty of Arts and chair of the TRU Faculty Association's equity committee.

The march comes off the heels of a lengthy investigation into 55 allegations of serious workplace misconduct on the part of two TRU administrators — Matt Milovick, the university's vice-president of finance and administration, and Larry Phillips, the former associate vice-president in charge of human resources.

None of the allegations against Milovick were substantiated, investigators said. Ten allegations against Phillips were substantiated.

The investigation cost TRU more than $1 million. Phillips was terminated by TRU President Brett Fairbairn late in 2021, though Fairbairn said the termination was unrelated to the investigation.

Milovick has filed a defamation lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court last month, naming eight defendants — seven former members of the university’s staff and one current law professor. The defendants are believed to be the eight complainants involved in the investigation.

“There hasn't really been any public undertaking of accountability or acknowledgement for responsibility,” said Woodrow.

“This did happen under the current administration and the perpetrator whom the investigation found those 10 allegations to have been substantiated was not put under leave during the course of the investigation.”

Woodrow said the protestors want Milovick to drop his lawsuit.

“Also, as an outcome, there would be policy measures that will protect complainants and ensure their privacy and their safety,” said Woodrow.

“So that complainants are deeply protected, but also so that a culture of fear is no longer propagated.”

The complainants have since launched an online fundraiser to raise money for their legal defence.

“There are so many people on campus as well as in the broader TRU community who really want to see us grow from this,” said Woodrow.

“And that's the found fundamental hope and the reason for all the activism — is that hope that it will actually ameliorate conditions for women and those who identify as women, for allies, for Indigenous people, black people and other people of colour, and everyone who's marginalized by and oppressed by power.”

This week, lawyer David Sutherland, who is representing Milovick in the lawsuit, sent letters to some Kamloops newsrooms urging journalists to preserve interviews and and other materials that may become evidence in the suit.

NDA TALK ON THURSDAY

Some complainants who had signed non-disclosure agreements were prevented from participating in the investigation, according to Dr. Julie Macfarlane, a law professor who’s slated to give a talk in Kamloops about the misuse of NDAs.

Macfarlane will be speaking about NDA misuse at a free event at Desert Gardens on Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m.