City approves cycling coalition's request to fast-track bike infrastructure

Photo: Castanet

Mayor and council have approved a request from the Kamloops Cycling Coalition to accelerate active transportation project construction — an ask that received plenty of support from the local cycling community.

During a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, officials reviewed 10 supplemental budget items and chose to approve them all — including four business cases submitted from the community, and six brought forward from the city.

The 2023 budget and tax rates have yet to receive final approval. City council will be voting on the financial bylaws in April.

The KCC requested the City of Kamloops accelerate cycling infrastructure builds as laid out in the official transportation master plan, asking for the projects to be implemented in 10 years instead of a 15-year timeframe.

The business case proposed using $750,000 from Community Climate Action Plan funds in 2023 and $1 million in subsequent years to augment existing funds for the work.

David Hallinan, the city’s planning and procurement manager, said the KCC’s business case received the highest amount of engagement out of all the supplemental budget information.

“Forty-six members of the public participated in some form of online comment. I have seven pages of feedback and comments that this group provided,” Hallinan said.

“All participants were in support of this supplementary item with many suggestions around active transportation improvements. This was a group that was very active and participated at a very high level.”

As part of the supplemental budget ask, city staff also proposed working with KCC to prioritize the active transportation projects, with a plan brought forward to council at a later date.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she would support the request, citing figures from the city's community climate action plan, stating 66 per cent of Kamloops’ greenhouse gasses are from transportation — including passenger vehicles.

“If we look at our own plan, the biggest single item that they look at for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is active mobility, which is another way of saying cycling,” Bepple said.

“We can’t expect anything to happen if we don’t make it safe for people to cycle, and this is a really good way of spending the funds that we have put aside specifically to meet this plan.”

Coun. Stephen Karpuk noted council members had already approved two supplemental budget requests on roadway improvements for cars, and also spoke out in support of the “bold move.”

Mayor and council put their support behind a marquee sign for Kamloops, a request put forward from the City of Kamloops, Communities in Bloom and Tourism Kamloops. The three groups will share the cost of the $150,000 project, which won’t impact taxation.

The creation of a North Shore Public Realm Improvement Fund was also approved at the committee level. An annual contribution of $250,000 from the city’s gaming reserve will be put into a fund for projects like upgrading benches, improving garbage bin access, replacing derelict planters and improving public art.

Jeremy Heighton, executive director of the North Shore Business Improvement Association, said $250,000 is a “reasonable lift” which will allow them to do a lot of work.

“There's a huge opportunity for us to leverage this funding into some major projects and major advances,” Heighton said.

The committee of the whole also approved a budget ask from Venture Kamloops, the city’s economic development agency.

Venture Kamloops requested $50,000 to embark on a study of the local economy. Funding is proposed to come from the gaming reserve and will not impact taxation.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said council approved $100,000 worth of asks from Venture Kamloops. In fact, the total approved was $50,000.