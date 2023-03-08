Man arrested after gun complaint in hills above Batchelor, police say

Photo: Kristen Holliday Heavily armed Mounties could be seen along Lac du Bois Road on Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3:36 p.m.

One person was arrested Wednesday on firearms charges in the hills above Batchelor Heights, police say.

According to police, Mounties received a weapons complaint in the 2300-block of Lac du Bois Road at about noon.

“As part of the investigation, officers located a man who was known to police,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was uncooperative when told he was under arrest for firearms-related offences. At the time, it was unknown if any other weapons were in his possession.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Evelyn said, police called in backup and asked motorists to avoid the area.

She said the man was arrested with the assistance of a police-dog unit and an RCMP emergency response team.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

Police say the incident in the hills above Batchelor Heights has been resolved, but it’s still not clear what happened.

According to Mounties, police were dealing with a weapons complaint in the Lac du Bois Road area on Wednesday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release just before 2 p.m. that the “police presence is currently clearing.”

She said motorists are no longer requested to avoid the area, and that more information would be made public later in the day.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:09 p.m.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the Lac du Bois Road area near Batchelor Heights while Mounties investigate a weapons complaint.

According to police, more information will be provided when it’s available.

Do you know what’s going on? Send us an email at [email protected] or phone the Castanet Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.