Heavily armed police clearing scene in hills above Batchelor

Photo: Kristen Holliday Heavily armed Mounties could be seen along Lac du Bois Road on Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

Police say the incident in the hills above Batchelor Heights has been resolved, but it’s still not clear what happened.

According to Mounties, police were dealing with a weapons complaint in the Lac du Bois Road area on Wednesday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release just before 2 p.m. that the “police presence is currently clearing.”

She said motorists are no longer requested to avoid the area, and that more information would be made public later in the day.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:09 p.m.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the Lac du Bois Road area near Batchelor Heights while Mounties investigate a weapons complaint.

According to police, more information will be provided when it’s available.

Do you know what’s going on? Send us an email at [email protected] or phone the Castanet Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.