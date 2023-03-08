Police look for tips to help locate city man wanted since January

Photo: RCMP Evan Davis

Police are searching for a Kamloops man who has been wanted for more than a month.

Evan Davis, 27, is wanted on warrants relating to charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and driving while prohibited, Mounties say.

“Police have been on the lookout for Evan Davis since the warrant was received in January,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We’re now turning to the public in hopes that someone sees him or knows where he is and contacts us as soon as possible.”

Davis is described as a white man standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.