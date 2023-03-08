Embattled TRU VP asks journalists to preserve evidence in lawsuit

Photo: TRU Matt Milovick, TRU's vice-president of administration and finance.

A high-ranking Thompson Rivers University administrator suing eight people who accused him of serious workplace misconduct is asking Kamloops reporters to preserve interviews and other materials that might become evidence in court.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, filed a defamation lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court last month naming eight defendants — seven former university staffers and one current law professor.

Milovick and former TRU human resources boss Larry Phillips were named by whistleblowers more than two years ago — first in an anonymous letter shared within the TRU community and later publicly, when news of the allegations broke late in 2021.

The letter and subsequent news stories detailed a number of serious allegations. Milovick specifically was accused of discrimination, workplace harassment and racial intolerance.

Following a lengthy investigation — a probe that cost TRU more than $1 million — no wrongdoing was substantiated on the part of Milovick. He had been facing 22 allegations.

This week, lawyer David Sutherland, who is representing Milovick in his lawsuit, sent letters to some Kamloops newsrooms urging journalists to “preserve all evidence, including current and archived articles, postings, videos, audio and any other form of online or print media relating to the complaints to TRU concerning our client, whether or not disseminated.”

Milovick’s lawsuit accuses the eight defendants, believed to be the eight complainants in the TRU investigation, of carrying out a “campaign of vilification” aimed at painting him as “under-handed, secretive, reprehensible, insulting, high-handed, spiteful, malicious and oppressive.”

“The defamatory expression complained of in this notice of civil claim is calculated to expose the plaintiff to hatred, ridicule and/or contempt, and/or to lower him in the estimation of right-thinking people generally, and/or to cause him to be shunned or avoided, all of which has occurred,” the document alleges.

Milovick claims to have suffered substantial damage to his reputation, “injury to pride and self-confidence,” emotional distress, damaged professional relationships and anxiety as a result of the actions of the defendants.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of spreading false information about Milovick through the media. Eight local journalists — reporters from Kamloops This Week, CBC Kamloops, CFJC-TV, Radio NL and Castanet Kamloops — are identified in his notice of civil claim, though no wrongdoing is alleged on their behalf.

Ten of the 33 allegations made against Phillips were substantiated. He was fired by TRU President Brett Fairbairn late in 2021, though Fairbairn claims it had nothing to do with the allegations.

Investigators prepared a 527-page report outlining the details of the investigation and their findings. In January, TRU released a heavily redacted version of that report.

Fairbairn said last month in a report to TRU’s senate that the university is seeking the consent of the parties to the investigation to see about releasing an unreacted version of the report.