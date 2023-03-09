Judge cites 'racist' remarks in acquitting former Merritt councillor of threats

Photo: Castanet

A former Merritt city councillor accused of threatening to kill a business owner and run him out of town has been found not guilty, in part because the complainant’s story was tainted by a "racist" comment he made to police.

That’s what a judge said Tuesday in acquitting Mike Bhangu, who stood trial in November on one count of uttering threats.

Bhangu, 45, was charged following a June 29, 2021, altercation outside his Merritt basement suite. Court heard Bhangu and his girlfriend had recently split up and she hired a mover to help her get the last of her belongings out of their former home.

Bhangu was accused of threatening the mover.

The mover, Dave Prest, testified at trial. He said Bhangu charged at him “like a bulldog” and then threatened him.

Prest said Bhangu threatened to kill him and said, “This is my town — I will run you and your business out of this town.” Prest also said Bhangu identified himself as a city councillor.

Bhangu admitted he yelled at Prest and told him to “get the f--k off my property,” but denied threatening him.

At trial, Prest was questioned about a statement he made in his interview with police following the altercation — an apparently racist comment about Bhangu.

“He’s East Indian and they treat their women like shit,” he told Mounties.

Under cross-examination from defence lawyer Joe Killoran, Prest said he was simply repeating something he had been told by Bhangu’s ex.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips, however, cited the comment in acquitting Bhangu.

“The evidence of the complainant is tainted by the notion that he may hold a racist view against Mr. Bhangu, who is South Asian — or, in Mr. Prest’s words, an East Indian who treats women like shit,” the judge said.

“In the circumstances, upon consideration of the evidence as a whole, I am not convinced that the evidence establishes that Mr. Bhangu is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Bhangu was a sitting Merritt city councillor at the time of the incident. He was charged in the summer of 2021 and then stepped down from city council in the weeks that followed the historic Merritt floods in November of that year.

He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in last fall’s municipal election.

Bhangu told Castanet he was grateful for the judge’s work in weighing the evidence and he referred to the allegations against him as a "racist and political attack."

“Through the process, I felt many times treated as a second-class citizen,” he said.

“But this is nothing new. It’s the curse of a painted face and I’ve experienced the many manifestations of racism since childhood.”