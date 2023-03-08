RIH Foundation chosen as community partner for upcoming LPGA tournament

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson, shown here signing an autograph at an event last year, is expected to be one of the big draws at the CP Women's Open in Vancouver in August. The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation has been chosen by Canadian Pacific to be the community partner for the LPGA event. The foundation has a goal of raising $500,000 through the partnership.

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation has again been chosen as Canadian Pacific’s community partner for the 2023 CP Women’s Open golf tournament.

In a news release, Heidi Coleman, RIH Foundation CEO, said it is a “privilege and honour” to be named as CP’s community partner, with the foundation setting a goal to raise more than $500,000 for cardiac care equipment.

“CP has made an immense impact on the health and well-being of cardiac patients across the region, and will continue to do so as we enter another year in partnership,” Coleman said.

“The RIH Foundation is deeply grateful for CP’s generous support and commitment to healthcare in our community.”

According to the foundation, money raised through this partnership will go towards purchasing equipment like a 4D echocardiogram machine, a cardiograph machine, a defibrillator, and automated blood pressure monitors.

The partnership will also support ongoing renovations at the Kamloops hospital, particularly the development of new vascular and echo procedure rooms.

Chad Becker, CP chief of administration and corporate events, said in a statement the team at RIH provides care and support for not just Kamloops residents, but many people throughout B.C.’s Interior, including CP employees and their families.

“CP is grateful to have another opportunity to contribute to the critical work they do, and we are proud to again work with the RIH Foundation for the 2023 CP Women’s Open,” he said.

Through a partnership in 2020 and 2021, CP and RIH Foundation raised $557,000 in support of regional cardiac care.

The LPGA tournament is scheduled to take place from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27 at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver.