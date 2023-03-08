City council approves KFR, CSO staff increases, among other budget asks

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops council made its budget recommendations during a committee meeting on Tuesday, approving all supplemental requests — including an ask to increase the city’s compliment of firefighters and community services officers this year.

The CSO program expansion comes at a cost of $888,000 in 2023 and about $878,000 per year from 2024 to 2027, resulting in a 0.70 per cent increase in taxation.

Several councillors, including Coun. Mike O’Reilly, spoke out in favour of bolstering the community services division to 30 full time equivalent positions and four crew leaders.

“When we look at the CSO officers that are actually working with RCMP and actually helping them to be more efficient, to have more effective policing in our community, I think this is a win-win,” O’Reilly said.

“Certainly there’s been challenges as this program has been developed and rolled out, but I believe we’re at a point where this program is being looked at by municipalities throughout the entire province as being a leader in B.C. and I think we should stay a leader.”

Council's committee of the whole voted on all 10 supplemental budget items on Tuesday afternoon, six of which, including the CSO business case, came from the city. Four business cases were submitted from the community.

The 2023 budget and tax rates have yet to receive final approval. Mayor and councillors will be voting on the financial bylaws in April.

Council voted 6-1 in favour of the CSO program expansion. Coun. Bill Sarai didn't vote, recusing himself from the matter as a family member works as a CSO, while Coun. Margot Middleton wasn't present at Tuesday's committee meeting. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was the only one opposed.

“I don’t believe it rolled out that great,” Hamer-Jackson said, noting the decision to transition from bylaws to a community services model had gone through arbitration.

City CAO David Trawin confirmed arbitration had been completed with the city now awaiting a decision, but said regardless of the outcome, more departmental staff is needed.

“We still need more personnel to undertake what council wants us to undertake,” Trawin said.

Council members voted unanimously in favour of a request from Kamloops Fire Rescue to hire 10 more firefighters to fully staff the Westsyde hall.

The move will cost about $1 million paid for through taxation — a tax increase of 0.83 per cent in 2023. Another $100,000 from the city’s gaming reserve will fund minor renovations to house the additional staff.

KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc said with a full compliment, four firefighters will be able to respond to a call instead of two, allowing the Westsyde crew to respond more effectively to emergencies and improve response times across the city.

“Every time we pull Station 2 [in Brocklehurst] out to go cover and assist Station 4 in Westsyde, we create a domino effect which then requires more movement of trucks and people from other stations, or increases our response time and reduces our performance across the board,” Uzeloc said.

The committee of the whole voted in favour of using a combination of the city’s working capital reserve and a 0.2 per cent increase in 2023 taxation to purchase four service body trucks, five CSO vehicles and hire one full time mechanic.

Councillors also voted in favour of allocating reserve funds and increasing taxation by 0.12 per cent in 2023 — and 0.08 per cent annually, from 2024 to 2027 — to undergo boulevard and streetscape improvements along several main roads.

The committee gave a nod of approval to proposed upgrades for two major city intersections, including a $2.3 million project at Pacific Way and Highway 1 and another $3.6 million project at Summit Drive and Highway 1. Neither project will be paid for through taxation.