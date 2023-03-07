Aberdeen Mall will give gift cards to schools who collect the most food

Photo: Facebook/Aberdeen Mall

Aberdeen Mall is offering money to Kamloops-area schools this weekend while collecting donations for the food bank.

A food drive will take place at the mall on Saturday, at which those leaving donations will be asked to do so in the name of one of eight participating schools.

The school with the most donations by weight will receive $1,000 worth of Aberdeen Mall gift cards. The second-place school will receive $500 and the third-place school will get $100.

All food will be donated to local food banks, the mall said.

Participating schools are Barriere secondary, Dallas elementary, Norkam secondary, Sa-Hali secondary, South Kamloops secondary, St. Ann’s Academy, Valleyview secondary and Westsyde secondary.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday inside Entrance 3, on the mall’s upper level near Old Navy.