Mounties seize two pounds of drugs, ammunition from SUV

Photo: Castanet

Police say they seized nearly two pounds worth of drugs as well as ammunition following a traffic stop in downtown Kamloops.

According to Mounties, an SUV was pulled over in the 900-block of Seymour Street at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 22 after an officer watched it run a stop sign.

“As the officer approached the SUV, a man exited the passenger side and was recognized as having an arrest warrant,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The man was arrested and, as part of an officer safety search, a bag of suspected fentanyl was located on him which exceeded the current 2.5-gram exemption.”

Evelyn said the vehicle was searched after police observed contraband cigarettes inside. She said that search turned up more than a pound of suspected meth, as well as quantities of crack cocaine and powder cocaine and various forms of ammunition.

Evelyn said a woman was also arrested. Both suspects were later released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.