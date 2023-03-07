Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from brazen armed holdup caught on camera

Rob Gibson

A gunman who last summer walked into a busy North Shore convenience store and demanded cash from the till has pleaded guilty.

James Robert Levi Black, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of robbery with a firearm.

Black was arrested following an attempted robbery on Aug. 18 at the Canco on Tranquille Road.

Video surveillance shared with Castanet Kamloops shows Black walking into the store armed with a gun. He points the weapon at a clerk and is then grabbed from behind by a customer.

In the video, another customer then disarms Black and he is held for police.

Prosecutors have previously said clerks in the store were “shocked” by the robbery. One of the workers told police she was “panicked and shaking.”

Black is free on bail, having been released earlier this year.

At his bail hearing, Black was described by defence lawyer Graham Kay as an overworked RIH staffer whose life spiralled out of control.

He is expected to return to court for sentencing this summer, following the completion of a pre-sentence report.

Black also pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from an incident in which he assaulted his mother and his sister.

Lawyers will return to court to set a date for sentencing on June 19.