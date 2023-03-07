Reed, Vliegenhart and Collins named as 2023 class of Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame

Photo: The Canadian Press Gary Reed headlines the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame's class of 2023. The two-time Olympian is a former Canadian record holder in the 800 metres.

The Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2023 has been announced, including a local Olympic track athlete, a standout paralympian and a recently retired broadcaster and minor-sports volunteer.

Gary Reed, Jessica Vliegenhart and Doug Collins will be inducted into the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame — located inside the Tournament Capital Centre — later this year.

Reed was a decorated middle-distance runner who competed in two Olympic Games — first in 2004 in Athens and then in 2008 in Beijing, where he missed out on an 800-metre bronze medal by a fraction of a second.

Reed competed in six world championships, returning to Kamloops with a silver medal in 2007. He retired from competition in 2009 and is working as a realtor in the city.

Vliegenhart is a lawyer who survived a spinal injury and went on to excel in wheelchair basketball. She won three Wheelchair Nationals titles with Team B.C. and competed twice with Team Canada at Parapan Games.

Vliegenhart works at Fulton and Co. She and her husband are raising two girls and she is active in the local adaptive sports community.

Collins retired last year as news director with Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, where he led the news team for CFJC-TV and Broadcast Centre's radio stations. He volunteered extensively with minor baseball and minor football, and helped many other local sports organizations over the last 50 years.

A date for this year’s Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame induction event has not yet been set.