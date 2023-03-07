Police ask for assistance locating missing Merritt man

Photo: Merritt RCMP

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Merritt man who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Miguel Mack, 24, was reported missing on Friday and was last seen in Merritt on Feb. 27.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds.

Mack was last seen wearing dark pants, a burgundy hoodie with white writing and a toque.

Anyone with information about Mack’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.