Charges of incest, sexual exploitation laid against Kamloops-area man

A Kamloops-area man has been charged with a number of serious sex-related allegations including incest and sexual exploitation.

The 31-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban. Castanet Kamloops is not identifying the rural community in which some of the offences are alleged to have taken place so as not to violate the ban.

The man is facing charges of incest, sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16, as well as two counts of sexual exploitation.

All of the allegations relate to the same young complainant. The offences are alleged to have taken place between January of 2017 and March of 2020 in Kamloops and the unnamed rural community.

The man is not in custody. Lawyers are expected to meet on Thursday to set a date for his next court appearance.