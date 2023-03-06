Weapons complaint forces three Valleyview schools to temporarily lock down

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 3:23 p.m.

A report of a gunman pointing a firearm at another person forced three Valleyview schools to lock their doors on Monday afternoon, police say.

According to Mounties, a caller reported the alleged incident at about 1:40 p.m. at a motel in the 1900-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said one man was arrested at the scene and soon after released after investigators determined he was not the suspect.

“Responding officers conducted extensive patrols in the area and recommended nearby schools be placed in a brief hold-and-secure,” she said in a news release.

“No one was located who matched the description of the suspect or the victim, the hold-and-secure was lifted and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:48 p.m.

