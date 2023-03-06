Longtime Kamloops motel sold, will be used to house Rocky Mountaineer workers

Photo: Facebook/Scott's Inn

A longtime downtown Kamloops restaurant and motel is changing hands, acquired by the company behind the Delta Hotel and the adjacent The Hive commercial development.

Scott’s Inn and Restaurant has been purchased by Invictus Properties, which is part of the same parent company as Rocky Mountaineer. The facility will be used exclusively to house Rocky Mountaineer workers during the rail tour’s operating season.

“We are proud to continue our investment in Kamloops with this acquisition of the Scott’s Inn and Restaurant,” said Tristan Armstrong, president and CEO of Armstrong Group, the parent company that owns both Invictus and Rocky Mountaineer.

“Kamloops is truly at the heart of the company and we look forward to continuing to deliver tangible, positive impacts in this community where our team lives, works and operates.”

In a news release, Invictus COO Bryan Pilbeam said Scott’s Inn will be used exclusively for the Rocky Mountaineer operating team during the rail tour’s operating season — from April to October.

“Rocky Mountaineer has been a strong partner in the Kamloops area for over 30 years,” Tourism Kamloops CEO Monica Dickinson said in the release.

“We are thrilled by this further investment of Invictus Properties in our hospitality industry and the benefits it will bring to both visitors and community members.”

According to the release, Scott’s Inn’s operating teams will remain in place. The restaurant's operations are not expected to change.

The motel has been open since the 1960s, according to the Scott’s Inn website.