Environment Canada forecasts mild weather with chance of rain

The Thompspon-Okanagan will be seeing seasonal temperatures with chances of rain expected midweek.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and clouds for the week with temperatures expected to rise by the weekend.

“We're pretty much expecting Monday — mix of sun and clouds type of day with Monday night being partly cloudy. And we're likely going to continue to see that pretty much for most of the week,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh.

“Monday night looks to be kind of the coldest night of the week with a low near - 7 C. Normals for this period [are] around lows near -3 C. So a few degrees below seasonal."

Daytime highs on Monday will reach 6 C.

Tuesday is expected to have sunny skies with highs of 5 C during the day and lows of -3 C during the night.

“Looking around from Wednesday pretty much until Thursday night, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers,” said Dosanjh.

"You may see some showers in the afternoon period, maybe some localized flurries in the night, but there should be no accumulation and it should just be pretty light.”

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach a daytime high of 6 C and nighttime lows of -1 C and -2 C.

Temperatures are forecasted to hover from 7 C to 8 C on Friday and into the weekend.

