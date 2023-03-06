Traffic to be disrupted by resurfacing and utility work on Fortune Drive

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops states that traffic and transit will be disrupted on Fortune Drive as resurfacing and utility work is performed.

The city has announced that BA Dawson Blacktop Ltd. has been contracted to install 300 m of sanitary sewer pipe, repair sidewalks, repave and mill existing asphalt, and mark the new pavement on Fortune Drive between Oak Road and Overlanders Bridge.

Traffic detours will be in effect during the duration of the project — beginning March 6 and expected to be completed by the end of June.

Construction is schedule to occur Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some evening work can be expected as well.

“Please obey all traffic control personnel and equipment when driving in the vicinity of the construction,” the city asks.

Property owners will be notified if their driveway access will be temporarily impacted during the project.

The city states that fragile items in nearby homes should be safely stored due to vibratory compaction equipment that will be in use throughout the construction period. Noise disruption can be expected as well.

Pedestrian access will continue through the construction period.

Garbage collection will not be affected by the project.