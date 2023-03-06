TRU celebrates culture with three days of performances, speakers, fashion shows

Photo: TRU

Members of the Kamloops community are invited to a series of events for International Days at Thompson Rivers University following a three-year pandemic hiatus.

The three-day celebration features keynote speakers, workshops, live performances, fashions shows and food. Events will run daily throughout the day and into the evening.

TRU vice-president international Baihua Chadwick will be officiating the opening ceremony on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

“IDays is an opportunity to celebrate connection and community in song, dance, food and constant learning,” said Reuben Onyango, associate director of international student services.

IDays hasn’t been held since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our first IDays since the world stayed home in 2020 and we hope it provides the TRU and Kamloops communities with the chance to come together in song, dance, celebration and culture,” Onyango said.

International student Kulraj Singh Sandhu said the event celebrates diversity.

“IDays at TRU is a vibrant celebration that brings together people from different backgrounds, cultures and perspectives, fostering a sense of community, inclusivity, curiosity and sustainability," he said.

"It is a reminder that we are all connected and that our differences should be celebrated, not feared.”

The Festival of Music, Dance, Food and Fashion is the capstone event of IDays and will feature traditional dress, a fashion show, educational booths, singing, dancing and performances by members of the TRU and Kamloops communities. It will be held on Friday at 3 p.m.

The event will kick off TRU World’s 40th anniversary.

A full schedule of IDays events is available online.