TRU to host Open House with guided tours, resource fair, food trucks

Future students can explore TRU's campus during an open house later this month.

The March 25 event will feature more than 50 booths, as well as displays, information sessions and tours.

Attendees are expected to check-in at 9 a.m. at the open house headquarters in Old Main, with the event kicking off at 9:30 a.m. with music, free merch and snacks.

Attendees can learn about TRU’s programs and services from faculty and staff at the resource fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

An information session will take place at the same time, with information about student opportunities and services.

Campus tours will be guided by current TRU students and held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A student panel will be held from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to answer questions about the university.

Food trucks will be available on campus for the day.

Attendees can pre-register for the event online.