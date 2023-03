Photo: DriveBC

Highway 5 has been closed between Kamloops and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident is near Surrey Lake Road.

Not much is known at this time, other than it happened between Exit 315: Helmer Road and Exit 336: Walloper, 1KM north of Surrey Lake Summit.

The road is closed.

DriveBC is expected to update the scene after midnight.