Coquihalla Highway reopens between Kamloops and Merritt Sunday morning

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened Sunday morning between Merritt and Kamloops following a serious crash Saturday night.

The highway was closed just after 9 p.m. after a crash occurred near Surrey Lake Road. The crash closed the highway for the entire night, and it reopened just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The long closure comes after an even longer closure on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt. Extreme winter conditions and the ensuing avalanche control work kept that section of highway closed from Friday morning to late Saturday afternoon.

ORIGINAL: 10: 25 p.m.

Highway 5 has been closed between Kamloops and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident is near Surrey Lake Road.

Not much is known at this time, other than the incident happened between Exit 315: Helmer Road and Exit 336: Walloper, 1KM north of Surrey Lake Summit.

The road is closed.

The Coquihalla was closed between Merritt and Hope for most of the day Friday and Saturday, reopening on Saturday evening.

DriveBC is expected to update the latest closure after midnight.