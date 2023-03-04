Coquihalla Highway closed between Kamloops and Merritt

Photo: DriveBC

Highway 5 has been closed between Kamloops and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident is near Surrey Lake Road.

Not much is known at this time, other than the incident happened between Exit 315: Helmer Road and Exit 336: Walloper, 1KM north of Surrey Lake Summit.

The road is closed.

The Coquihalla was closed between Merritt and Hope for most of the day Friday and Saturday, reopening on Saturday evening.

DriveBC is expected to update the latest closure after midnight.