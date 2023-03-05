Changes to City of Kamloops rec fees means kids ages four to six pay less

Photo: City of Kamloops The Canada Games Pool in the Tournament Capital Centre.

Families with children aged four to six can expect to pay less money for their kids to access City of Kamloops recreation facilities after council voted in favour of drafting a bylaw change outlining a new fee structure.

City staff took another look at municipal recreation facility rates and age groupings, comparing them with those in similar communities, after a motion was brought forward by Coun. Nancy Bepple in December.

Children who are three and under have received free admission at city facilities, while kids ages four to 13 have had to pay a child rate — between $3.94 and $4.57 — to access places like the Brock Outdoor Pool and the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

Under the new fee structure, kids under three won’t need to pay admission, while kids who are three to six years old will pay a preschool rate, paying about $2 for admission. Kids aged seven to 13 will pay the child rate.

Council authorized staff to prepare a bylaw amendment enacting these changes during Tuesday’s meeting.

Before the vote, Bepple asked Coun. Kelly Hall, who chairs the committee which initially discussed the matter, to confirm if the proposed changes meant all kids up to seven years old would have free admission.

Hall told her this was the case — which is incorrect, as per the staff report.

Having since learned the new structure does mean a new fee will be applied, Bepple told Castanet Kamloops she still believes it's a “really good move forward," particularly as kids aged four to six will pay a 50 per cent lower rate.

“I really appreciate that staff looked at all of the different communities, and found out what they were doing,” Bepple said.

“My long term desire is that it would be no charge for preschoolers — like zero to six, or up to seven — but this might be a good first step.”

The new fee structure means age groupings and rates in Kamloops will be partly aligned with recreation facilities in Kelowna and Vernon.

The council-approved fee structure doesn't include any changes to youth, adult or senior age groupings and rates. Kamloops offers senior rates for people aged 60 and up, while Kelowna and Vernon senior rates apply at age 65.