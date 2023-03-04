City of Kamloops to submit grant application for creek stabilization project

Photo: City of Kamloops The cost of a project intended to stabilize a section of Lower Springhill Creek could be covered by grant funding if a recently approved application is successful.

The cost of a project planned to stabilize the banks of a Sahali creek could be covered by the province if a City of Kamloops grant application is successful.

Kamloops council voted in favour of submitting the grant application during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Matthew Kachel, the City of Kamloops’ new capital projects manager, told council that city crews plan to address erosion concerns in a section of Lower Springhill Creek — a creek which begins in Aberdeen and Sahali before entering Peterson Creek in the downtown Kamloops area.

Kachel said this work is part of an ongoing project, with several structural protection projects completed along sections of this channel over the past few years.

“This upcoming project would deal with the last section of it — about the last 450 meters of it,” he said.

According to the city, the project targets a section of the creek which runs adjacent to the Xget’tem’ Trail. Crews will work to stabilize the creek banks and reduce erosion.

In a report prepared for council, city staff said the project is designed to reduce environmental impacts and disturbance to mature plants and maintain fish habitat while meeting requirements for erosion protection and flood risk mitigation.

Kachel said funds have already been set aside for the project, but the city identified it could be a good candidate for a particular grant funding stream earmarked for small-scale projects that protect against natural hazards and climate-related disasters. The funding is provided by the province through the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

“If we're able to get this grant, it could cover up to 100 per cent of the project,” Kachel said.

According to the city, the estimated cost of the project is about $1 million.