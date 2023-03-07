Upcoming Seedy Saturday event planned for new North Shore location

Photo: Pexels

Seedy Saturday is returning this year, with a new co-host and a new location.

In a news release, organizers said this year’s event will be co-hosted by the Kamloops Regional Farmers Market and the Mount Paul Community Food Centre.

Seedy Saturday is described as a “fun and enjoyable event about local food, seeds and food security and sovereignty.”

“We have several awesome community groups attending who have a focus on food access, food production and gardening, along with some KFM [Kamloops Farmers’ Market] vendors — including some with ready to eat foods,” organizers said in a statement.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Mount Paul Community Food Centre, located on the North Shore at 140 Laburnum St.

Vendors will be set up indoors and outdoors. Attendees can speak with master gardeners, watch video presentations on topics like organic seeds and pollinators, and find seeds from local growers.

“Come out and support local farmers, food producers and connect with local groups working to create a resilient food system for our region,” organizers said.

Entry is by donation, with proceeds going to fund programs at the Mount Paul Community Food Centre.