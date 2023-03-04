Coquihalla Highway will remain closed until at least Saturday afternoon

Photo: DriveBC A snowplow near the Coquihalla Lakes area Saturday morning.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed Saturday morning as highway crews work to manage the avalanche risk along the mountain pass.

The southbound lanes of the notorious highway were closed between Merritt and Hope early Friday morning due to a crash, but the Ministry of Transportation closed the highway entirely at about 10:45 a.m. due to “extreme winter weather.”

More than 70 cm of snow fell on the highway between Thursday and Friday afternoon. According to the Coquihalla Summit weather station, the highway didn't get see additional snow overnight. It's currently -8 C at the summit.

DriveBC says avalanche control work is ongoing Saturday morning, and the highway will remain closed until the afternoon.

The next update on the status of the Coquihalla is expected to come at 1 p.m. Saturday.