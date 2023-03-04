Coquihalla Highway reopened Saturday after lengthy closure due to snowfall

Photo: Ministry of Transportation Crews work to clear the Coquihalla Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened late Saturday afternoon after being closed for more than 24 hours due to heavy snowfall.

According to DriveBC, Highway 5 opened at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday after work crews spent much of the day performing avalanche control work and clearing the roadway.

The highway was closed in both directions between Merritt and Hope on Friday morning after heavy snow blanketed the area. According to the province, more than 70 cm fell between Thursday and Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3:07 p.m.

Highway 5 is still closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, according to DriveBC.

In a social media post, DriveBC said crews are still completing avalanche control work and roadway clearing.

DriveBC estimated the Coquihalla could reopen at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed Saturday, as highway crews work to manage avalanche danger and clear the roadways.

The highway was first closed Friday morning, after heavy snow blanketed the area. More than 70 cm fell between Thursday and Friday afternoon.

DriveBC said it would provide its next update on the highway's status at 3 p.m.

Travellers heading between the Fraser Valley and the Interior can detour around the closure using Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass or Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

TikTok user Kurt Brown posted video Saturday morning of some of the avalanche control work being conducted on the Coquihalla.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed Saturday morning as highway crews work to manage the avalanche risk along the mountain pass.

The southbound lanes of the notorious highway were closed between Merritt and Hope early Friday morning due to a crash, but the Ministry of Transportation closed the highway entirely at about 10:45 a.m. due to “extreme winter weather.”

More than 70 cm of snow fell on the highway between Thursday and Friday afternoon. According to the Coquihalla Summit weather station, the highway didn't see additional snow overnight. It's currently -8 C at the summit.

DriveBC says avalanche control work is ongoing Saturday morning, and the highway will remain closed until the afternoon.

The next update on the status of the Coquihalla is expected to come at 1 p.m. Saturday.