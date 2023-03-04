Kamloops council applauds 80-unit North Shore build for low-income families, seniors

Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architecture An 80-unit affordable and social housing development has been proposed for the North Shore at 346 Campbell Ave.

An 80-unit affordable rental and social housing development proposed for the North Shore received praise from Kamloops council on Tuesday.

The apartment building for low-income families and seniors is proposed for 346 Campbell Ave., a property purchased by the city along with the neighbouring Tranquille Road property in 2021.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Mike O’Reilly said it was a “huge day for the North Shore” and everyone else who worked for years to see the property developed.

“This is one of the pieces of the puzzle to revitalizing the North Shore,” he said.

“And not only that, but it happens to knock off 80 units in our housing continuum. Which, frankly, we are short in every area in our housing continuum.”

In the fall of 2021, the City of Kamloops announced it had purchased the Campbell Avenue lot along with the adjacent property, which houses the Northbridge Hotel, for $7.1 million.

The city said it planned to work with BC Housing on a social housing development for the Campbell Avenue site, while offering the former hotel property for market redevelopment.

Coun. Bill Sarai give city staff kudos for their work to move the Campbell Avenue development plans forward, saying he was initially nervous about the purchase of the properties.

“There was a potential of what could be, and I didn’t think I’d see it this fast. And it’s coming at us. This is one of those wins — not only for the city and city council and staff, but for that neighbourhood,” Sarai said.

“We stepped up for the North Shore and adopted their plan and put our money where our mouth is by supporting them on this, and seeing this project come to this stage is very exciting for me.”

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said the proposed development will help to address housing needs as laid out in a 2020 City of Kamloops report.

“I think it’s great,” Hamer-Jackson said.

BC Housing will own the Campbell Avenue building and the land, while ASK Wellness will manage the property through an operator agreement.

The proposed six-storey building includes 15 one-bedroom apartments, five accessible one-bedroom units, 45 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom units.

The apartments will be divided into 24 affordable rental and 56 social housing units.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, told council the City of Kamloops is still listed as the owner on the development permit application, but that would soon change.

"May 1 is the deadline for removing subjects, that’s why this is here. Some of the subjects are housing agreements, another one is an approved development permit. So that’s why it’s still in our name," Kwiatkowski said, noting the final closing date is June 1.

He said BC Housing purchased the property for about $3.7 million.

Council approved the first three readings of a housing agreement bylaw which ensures the units will be designated for affordable and social housing. A development permit for the project will be issued subject to adoption of the bylaw.