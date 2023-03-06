Driver who left road, went down embankment was drunk, police say

Photo: Castanet

A drunk driver was issued a 90-day prohibition last weekend after his truck left Tod Mountain Road and went down an embankment, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the rural road just after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Police said a truck left the road and went down an embankment. The driver climbed to the roadway, where he then failed two RCMP breath demands.

He was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his truck was impounded for 30 days.