Man arrested for driving while prohibited and drunk, police say

Photo: Castanet

A man caught last weekend driving while prohibited in North Kamloops was also intoxicated, Mounties say.

According to police, an officer patrolling the area of Fortune Drive and Simcoe Avenue pulled over a white pickup truck just after 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 25.

“As part of the investigation, the man provided a roadside breath test, which registered a fail,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was already prohibited from driving.”

Evelyn said the man was taken to the Kamloops RCMP detachment and later released with a court date. She said charge recommendations are anticipated.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.